AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an advisory from the Amarillo Police Department, all lanes of southeast Third Avenue between Taylor Street and Fillmore Street were blocked on Wednesday morning due to a crash involving an Amarillo police officer.

The department said that a police officer was hit by a vehicle while crossing the crosswalk of Southeast Third Avenue and was taken to a local hospital “with non-life threatening injuries.”

As of 7:20 a.m., officials said that the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit was responding to the scene, and said traffic in front of the department would be impacted.

Drivers in the area should be aware of closures and possible detours, as well as first responders on or near the roadway.