AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in Amarillo, the ramp from I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound has been closed until an inspection on the bridge can be completed.

The announcement from TxDOT came after a late-night accident on I-27, providing the need for traffic control to inspect the bridge. In the meantime, TxDOT advised drivers to use alternate routes until the ramp’s inspection is complete.