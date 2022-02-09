AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Noted in a social media post from the Amarillo office of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), I-40 Eastbound and Hope Road were scheduled to close on Wednesday.

TxDOT announced that I-40 Eastbound and Hope Road would be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repair on Feb. 9. Traffic will detour to the frontage road on the new exit ramp east of Hope Road, said TxDOT, and return to the I-40 Eastbound main lanes just before Soncy Road.

