TRAFFIC: Georgia Street and Texas turnarounds to close under I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by TxDOT Amarillo today, beginning on Friday and going through Monday, Georgia Street and the Texas turnarounds will be closed under I-40 for bridge demolition.

Said TxDOT, “Follow posted detours to either Crockett Street or Paramount Boulevard.”

