AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by TxDOT Amarillo today, beginning on Friday and going through Monday, Georgia Street and the Texas turnarounds will be closed under I-40 for bridge demolition.
Said TxDOT, “Follow posted detours to either Crockett Street or Paramount Boulevard.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New AARP report shows gift card payment is prevalent in wide range of scams
- Dylan McDermott reveals details about villainous role on ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’
- DSHS to provide weekly COVID-19 vaccine update Thursday as new cases and hospitalizations trend down
- TRAFFIC: Georgia Street and Texas turnarounds to close under I-40
- Guild Esports signs Nihachu