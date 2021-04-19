TRAFFIC: FM 245 to close for widening work in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo, maintenance crews will continue road widening work this week on FM 245 in Potter County.
Said TxDOT, “FM 245 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 with traffic detoured to FM 293.”
