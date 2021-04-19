TRAFFIC: FM 245 to close for widening work in Potter County

Howdy folks and good morning to you. We're starting off a bit chilly but calm and clear. The day ahead will be pleasant and breezy as we heat up to the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky.

The wind turns much colder and stronger tonight when a cold front moves through that brings a light wintry mix to the panhandles. Our northern counties will be affected mostly but there won't be any accumulations of snow. Tomorrow morning, we could have some slick spots on bridges and overpasses as temperatures drop to the 20s and low 30s. Cover up your sensitive vegetation and bring in your pets tonight. Also, let your faucets drip so your pipes won't freeze.

Tuesday afternoon sunshine comes back as the wind dies down. We'll heat up to the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday looks to be marginally warmer with some clouds but we'll see the possibility of light rain return to the High Plains Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin