Traffic: Eastbound and westbound lanes off Hillside are blocked at Cornell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department have issued a traffic advisory stating, eastbound and westbound lanes off Hillside are blocked at Cornell.
The Department asks the public to avoid the area due to a water line break.
