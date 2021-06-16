Traffic down to one lane as crews repair water main on NE 24th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said there is a water main break on 3505 N.E. 24th Avenue.
The City said at this time there no disruption of water service.
Traffic is down to one lane in each direction in the area as the main break is repaired.
