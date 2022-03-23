PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Carson County bridge on State Highway 152 will be closed Thursday, March 24, according to an announcement from the Amarillo Division of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). From 9 a.m. through that evening, drivers will be detoured from the area.

Repairs are expected to begin at 9 a.m., according to TxDOT, and last through the evening. The detour is set to take drivers north from Borger to FM 280, then east to 1059, and back toward SH 152. For those driving in the other direction, the detour should take drivers from FM 1059 to FM 280, and then back to SH 152.

TxDOT also warned drivers to be cautious while traveling over the bridge until the repairs are complete. Crews were noted to have temporarily placed a steel plate over the damaged roadway in the construction zone.