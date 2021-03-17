UPDATE: I-40 westbound traffic detoured at Spur 228 after multi-vehicle crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety, “Westbound I-40  traffic east of Amarillo is currently being diverted at Spur 228 due to a crash involving three jack-knifed truck tractor/semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle.”

Sergeant Barkley said that an advisory will be sent out once the road is cleared.

Previously, the NWS of Amarillo has said reports of accident on I-40 eastbound at Soncy have led to a reroute of traffic from the highway.

NWS also reports an accident on I-40 westbound at Mile marker 80. According to the NWS, “Traffic backed up about a mile from that accident.”

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

