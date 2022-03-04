STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released information about traffic being impacted east of Stratford because of a wreck and a fire.

According to a tweet made to the Amarillo TxDOT account, officials said a wreck and a fire seven miles east of Stratford, occurring just inside the county line, has traffic detouring to US 287 in Stratford. Officials said that Dallam County will detour traffic onto FM 807 north to US 287.

