Traffic detour scheduled for Legend Avenue road repair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Street Division will begin a road repair project on Legend Avenue between Soncy Road and West Point Drive on Monday, April 19, city officials said.

Legend Avenue between Soncy Road and West Point Drive will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, the city said.

Eastbound traffic will detour south on Soncy Road to Tarter Avenue, then north on Van Tassel Street to Legend Avenue. The city added that west bound traffic will detour south on Van Tassel to Tarter Avenue, then west on Tarter Avenue to Soncy Road.