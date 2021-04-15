Traffic detour scheduled for Legend Avenue for road repair project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, beginning Monday (April 19), the City of Amarillo Street Division will be conducting a road repair project on Legend Avenue between Soncy Road and West Point Drive.

The announcement stated that in order to complete the project, Legend Avenue between Soncy Road and West Point Drive will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday (April 19) and Tuesday (April 20).

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Soncy Road to Tarter Avenue, according to the City, then north on Van Tassel Street to Legend Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Van Tassel to Tarter Avenue, then west on Tarter Avenue to Soncy Road.