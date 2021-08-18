Traffic detour required for Arden Road Street Maintenance Project beginning August 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that a traffic detour will be required for the Arden Road Street Maintenance Project.

According to the city, the Capital Projects and Development Engineering (CP&DE) Department’s contractor will be conducting road repairs beginning Thursday, August 19, that will require a traffic detour on Arden Road between Interstate 27 and Bell Street.

The Arden Road Street Maintenance Project is part of the City of Amarillo’s Summer Street Maintenance Program.