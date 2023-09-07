CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reported on social media that traffic was delayed on I-27 off the 87/27 split due to a crash involving a cattle truck on Thursday morning.
CPD detailed that the crash was in the southbound lane but that cattle from the truck were reported to be in the northbound lanes as of around 9:30 a.m. Several agencies were responding to the crash.
Drivers in the area should be aware of delays and possible detours, and consider alternate routes. Further, drivers should be aware of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.
This is a developing story.
