AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coulter Street is expected to close Thursday evening for bridge deck work, according to Amarillo’s Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The street will close at SL 335 and Hollywood Road at 6:30 p.m. on July 29, according to TxDOT, and reopen “no later than” 6 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

via TxDOT Amarillo

Drivers are advised to expect detours and be cautious when traveling through the area.