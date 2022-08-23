AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Department of Transportation, officials have reported that the I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound and US 87 northbound ramps are closed due to a truck rollover.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



