AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department advised on Thursday afternoon that as of around 1 p.m., traffic was blocked in both directions in the area of the 4800 block of South Grand Street due to a “serious traffic crash.”

Department officials noted that “at least” two people were injured in the crash and were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

According to the police, first responders were working the scene of the crash and asked that drivers avoid the area until the scene can be cleared. Drivers should consider alternative routes and be aware of possible delays and detours in the area, and otherwise be cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.