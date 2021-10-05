UPDATE: Road cleared near Virginia Street, Overlook Drive after trash-truck fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Traffic was blocked Tuesday morning around Virginia Street and Overlook Drive in southwest Amarillo due to what department officials described as a trash truck fire. However, by around 8:30 a.m., the road appeared clear for traffic.

MyHighPlains.com staff reported trash visible in the roadway, as well as a construction-type vehicle at the scene.





Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible until the situation has been resolved, and to be aware of emergency personnel and vehicles near or on the road.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.