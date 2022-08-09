AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard.

According to MyHighPlains staff on scene, traffic is being blocked in the area of North Jefferson and Amarillo Boulevard, while crews work to extinguish the fire.

According to the community liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department, Jeff Justus, crews received reports of a fire alarm at the Star Lodge. Eight units and 26 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Officials reported multiple downed power lines and a roof collapsed on one side. Officials stated that Xcel Energy has shut power off in the area.

Fire crews are still working to contain the fire.