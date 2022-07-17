Update 10 a.m.

According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department. Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Hawthorne on a man standing outside shooting a gun and hitting at least one other home.

As the officers approached the home, the man continued to shoot in their direction. The officers fired shots, which struck the man. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

APD stated that no officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Officers and detectives will be investigating the area to look for any other damage from the shooting.

If anyone notices any damage, they are asked to call APD at 378-3038, or flag down an officer at the scene.

APD stated that traffic will be affected in the area for the next couple of hours.

Original

