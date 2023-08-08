Update: 2 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, officials responded to the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and South Arthur Street at around 1 p.m. Tuesday on a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV.

While both vehicles were needing to be towed from the scene, said officials, no injuries were reported in the wreck.

The intersection remained blocked at around 2 p.m. as officials continued to work to respond to the scene.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, traffic was blocked in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and South Arthur Street at around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday as officials worked to respond to a wreck.

At least one semi-truck and one other vehicle were blocking the roadway on Tuesday, as seen by MyHighPlains.com staff, with emergency responders working to address the accident that appeared to have pinned one vehicle underneath the involved semi-truck.

Motorists in the area should be aware of possible detours or delays and consider alternate routes and otherwise remain aware of emergency personnel on or near the roadways.