UPDATE: Road clear after crash on I-40 at Georgia

UPDATE: According to the APD, “Responders have cleared the scene of the accident at I-40 and Georgia and all traffic lanes have reopened. “
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Traffic is backed up to Soncy, after an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Georgia.
The Amarillo Police Department is asking drivers to please avoid the area or expect delays until the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID shot
- As work zone traffic deaths rise, TxDOT calls for safer driving
- Your guide to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland: Schedule, tickets and more
- NFL Draft 2021: Nights 2 and 3 performers announced
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2017 Lexus LE 350