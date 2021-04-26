UPDATE: Road clear after crash on I-40 at Georgia

UPDATE: According to the APD, “Responders have cleared the scene of the accident at I-40 and Georgia and all traffic lanes have reopened. “

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Traffic is backed up to Soncy, after an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Georgia.

The Amarillo Police Department is asking drivers to please avoid the area or expect delays until the scene is cleared. 

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

