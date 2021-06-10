TRAFFIC ALERT: US 54 closed west of Dalhart, traffic rerouted

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – US 54 has been closed four miles west of Dalhart, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The closure stretches from the FM 998 intersection, to the south FM 694 intersection.

TxDOT said that traffic is being rerouted to FM 694.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, or otherwise be aware of the detour.