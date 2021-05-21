TRAFFIC ALERT: US 287 westbound to detour for pothole repairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around 9:30 a.m. today (May 21), traffic on US 287 westbound is expected to be detoured for pothole repairs.

Weather permitting, TxDOT said that traffic will be detoured at the 3rd Ave. exit. The work is expected to only take around 45 minutes to complete.

