AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Crews are installing ‘Reduced Speed Limit’ signs on Soncy Road today, May 20.
According to TxDOT Amarillo, “Please note that from BI-40 (Amarillo Blvd.) to 45th Ave. the speed limit lowers from 50 to 40 mph and from 45th Ave. to Perry, it lowers from 60 to 50 mph.”
TxDOT asks the public to be aware, and #BeSafeDriveSmart.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Eastland County Sheriff resigns, says ‘despite rumors, I have not been arrested’
- Woman claims she faked own wedding to get revenge on ex-boyfriend: ‘Don’t want to talk about how much I spent’
- WATCH LIVE: Bomb team on-scene at BSA Healthcare, threat limits visitors
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Reduced speed limits on Soncy Road to start today
- Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies