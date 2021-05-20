TRAFFIC ALERT: Reduced speed limits on Soncy Road to start today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Crews are installing ‘Reduced Speed Limit’ signs on Soncy Road today, May 20.

According to TxDOT Amarillo, “Please note that from BI-40 (Amarillo Blvd.) to 45th Ave. the speed limit lowers from 50 to 40 mph and from 45th Ave. to Perry, it lowers from 60 to 50 mph.”

TxDOT asks the public to be aware, and #BeSafeDriveSmart.

