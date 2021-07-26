TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Mill & Fill’ operations to impact traffic on US 54 in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dallam County maintenance crews for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be performing a “mill and fill” operation on US 54/7th Street from Wednesday, July 28 through Monday, Aug. 2., according to TxDOT

The project will start at Rock Island Street and end at the bridge west of Dalhart and TxDOT is asking drivers to seek other routes around this area because two lanes of traffic will be closed. To gain access to the post office use the back entrance.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org, TxDOT said.  

