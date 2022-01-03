TRAFFIC ALERT: Masterson Road, St. Francis Avenue intersection closes after wreck

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo (TxDOT), first responders were sent to the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Masterson Road and St. Francis Avenue. The intersection was blocked as of 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect a detour near the scene, and should remain aware of emergency responders and vehicles on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

