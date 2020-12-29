Traffic Alert: Major collision near S. Washington

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a major collision around the area of FM 1541 (S. Washington) at Camp Don Harrington.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising that the area be avoided.

via the Randall County Fire Department Facebook

This story will be updated as more information is released.

