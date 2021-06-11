TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 bridge work to impact Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Continuing bridge work is expected to impact traffic on Georgia Street and I-40 through the weekend.
According to TxDOT Amarillo, the northbound lanes of Georgia Street will be closed under I-40 from 6 p.m. June 11, through 7 a.m. June 12.
On June 12, TxDOT said the southbound lanes of Georgia Street at I-40 will be closed from 4 p.m. through 7 a.m. the next morning.
Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes while the bridge work continues.
