UPDATE: 1 person dead after overnight I-40 wreck, police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department warned the community to avoid the area near I-40 and eastbound on Whitaker Road, as the investigation into a fatal wreck continued.

According to police on the scene, the wreck appeared to have happened overnight when a woman died after being hit by a vehicle. Earlier Monday morning a highway worker found the woman, and the investigation was noted as ongoing.

While the roadways appeared to MyHighPlains.com crew to be open for traffic, drivers should be cautious and on the lookout for emergency responders on or near the roadways.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.