TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-40 in Carson County could impact traffic

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An accident on I-40 in Carson County could cause traffic delays, according to TxDOT Amarillo.
TxDOT Amarillo said that the accident occurred on I-40 westbound at mile marker 95 in Carson County, just west of SH 207.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible while the road is cleared.
