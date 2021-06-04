TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-40 in Carson County could impact traffic

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An accident on I-40 in Carson County could cause traffic delays, according to TxDOT Amarillo.

TxDOT Amarillo said that the accident occurred on I-40 westbound at mile marker 95 in Carson County, just west of SH 207.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible while the road is cleared.

