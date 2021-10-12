TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes US 60 near Brown Road

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An accident closed US 60 in both directions Tuesday morning, from Brown Road to FM 2590.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a detour was set up to the south access road in the area of the accident.

Drivers should be aware of the detour and use an alternate route if possible. Otherwise, drivers should be cautious in the area and be on the lookout for emergency personnel on or near the roadway.

