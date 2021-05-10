TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes US 60 eastbound in Deaf Smith County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – US 60 eastbound in Deaf Smith County has been closed due to an accident at County Road BB, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Eastbound traffic, said TxDOT, is being detoured to the right shoulder.

Drivers should be cautious in the area and watch for emergency vehicles, or consider a different route.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss