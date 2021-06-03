TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic signal work June 3 on 45th to close lanes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – New traffic signal poles and mast arms will be installed tonight on 45th Avenue at I-27, starting at 7 p.m.
According to TxDOT Amarillo, there will be lane closures along the I-27 frontage roads. On 45th Avenue, traffic will be down to one lane and stopped when the signal poles are being lifted into place.
Drivers are advised to expect delays in various directions around the area, until all poles have been installed.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo issues RFQ for art installation for the Rails to Trails project
- 10,000 volunteers drop out with Tokyo Olympics just 50 days away
- Surgeons urged to stop using Medtronic heart pump linked to over dozen deaths
- Small South Texas towns overwhelmed by immigration influx
- ‘Shrinkflation’: The sneaky way some companies are trying to rip off customers