TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Summer road repair project to require detour

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A traffic detour is coming to Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle beginning Monday (May 17), as part of the City of Amarillo’s ongoing Summer Street Maintenance Program.

According to the City, Continental Parkway will be closed to traffic beginning Monday at 8 a.m. Traffic is expected to reopen around 6 p.m. the same day, depending on weather conditions.

Eastbound traffic on Continental Parkway will be detoured to either Bennington Drive or Rockingham Drive, and westbound traffic will be detoured to Pennsylvania Drive.

Work will also continue in the Sleepy Hollow, Town Square, Hillside Terrace Estates, Heritage Hills and Westover Village Park neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to watch for and abide notices and “No Parking” signs.

More information can be found here, or with a call to the City of Amarillo Capital Projects and Development Engineering (CP&DE) Department at 806-378-933.