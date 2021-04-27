Traffic Advisory: Left lane of I-40 eastbound to be closed Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tomorrow (April 28), the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. from Pullman Road to the US 287 split.

According to TxDOT Amarillo, the road will be closed for work on the inside median and metal beam guard fence.

