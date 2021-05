AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Beginning at 9:30 a.m. today (May 20), if fog lifts, I-40 eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at the Hope Road exit while crews repair potholes.

According to TxDOT Amarillo, the repair is expected to take around 45 minutes. If the fog does not lift in time for the 9:30 a.m. time slot, the repair will take place this afternoon.