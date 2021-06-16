TRAFFIC ALERT: Helium Road closed June 16 through June 17

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helium Road will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 through 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, so contractors can place storm sewers, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

TxDOT asks that you follow the posted detour signs.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss