TRAFFIC ALERT: Helium Road closed June 16 through June 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helium Road will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 through 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, so contractors can place storm sewers, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
TxDOT asks that you follow the posted detour signs.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Cannon Air Force Base partners with Ameresco for $19 million infrastructure project
- 9 alleged ‘Hogg Life’ gang members, 7 from Amarillo, charged with drug trafficking
- Japan plans to ease coronavirus state of emergency amid final preparations for Tokyo Olympics
- One and done: Stan Van Gundy fired after first season with Pelicans
- Portales man sentenced, failure to update sex offender registration