UPDATE: One traffic lane has reopened in each direction on Hillside says APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: APD reports one traffic lane in each direction has reopened on Hillside at Cornell.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, “All Eastbound and westbound traffic on Hillside is being diverted at Cornell due to a water line break. Please avoid the area or expect delays.”
