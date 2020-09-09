Traditional WT Homecoming activities canceled for 2020; Student court will still be named

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University will not be holding its usual homecoming activities in 2020, but the university said students will still carry on some traditions.

Homecoming was previously announced for Oct. 1

“For the safety of WT students, the community, alumni and friends, we have made the decision that there will not be a traditional Homecoming this year with general public activities and events,” Hall said. “Many events would normally be held inside, which we don’t want to encourage while being mindful of social distancing protocols. The parade, even though it is held outside, would be too challenging to put on while enforcing safe distance between all participants.

“This has been a year of challenges, but Buffs are strong and resilient, so I know we will be back soon with a great celebration of our WT community,” Hall continued.

The WT Student Government Association will still announce their Homecoming court at the Oct. 24 football game against Angelo State University in Buffalo Stadium.

WT said it has elected to continue its fall football season while enforcing safety measures in the stadium. Capacity will be capped at 50% of permanent seating, and fans will be asked to maintain social distance.

The university said face masks will be required of all attendees ages 10 and older, and hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium.

Players are required to wear face masks and get regular symptom checks, among other protocols. Any game will be canceled should a team member of either WT or the opposing team test positive.

