AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toot'n Totum announced the opening of a new Toot'n Totum Travel Center located at I-40 and Lakeside Drive in Amarillo.

"The new location is by far the largest and most exciting project in our portfolio. Having spent several years in research and development, we believe it will offer amenities that are not currently found in the Amarillo market," said Rodger Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Toot'n Totum.