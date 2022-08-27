AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor group announced that they will host a presentation of quilts from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia.

Officials stated that the public is invited to attend this free presentation ceremony. The quilts will go towards female veterans.

According to a release, The Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor group set a goal in 2017 to provide veterans in the Texas Panhandle with hand-made quilts. After five years, the group of 20 quilters has presented at least 500 Quilts of Honor to veterans.

For more information on Quilts of Honor contact Cindy Gilbreath, cindysue911@hotmail.com.