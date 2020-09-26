‘Toys for Tots Poker Run and Biker Sunday Amarillo’ held this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Toys for Tots Poker Run and Biker Sunday Amarillo is taking place this weekend in Amarillo.

The weekend-long event started on Saturday, Sept 26 with a Poker Run starting at 10:30 a.m. at Billy Max Rv inc. in Amarillo. The 1st bike out left by 11 a.m. and the last bike was back by 4 p.m.

Those that took part in the Poker Run paid $20 for entry or donated a toy of equal value.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, The Toy Run will take place at Skooterz, and a parade sign up will take place at noon and the parade kickstands at 1 p.m. at Christian Heritage Church in Amarillo, at 900 S. Nelson.

There will also be bike games starting at 2 p.m. and a give away at 4:30 p.m.

Those interested, can find more information by clicking here.

