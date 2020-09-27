Toys for Tots biker parade held in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Toys for Tots Poker Run and Biker Sunday Amarillo took place this weekend with the Biker Sunday parade held on Sunday.

The weekend-long event started on Saturday, Sept 26 with a Poker Run starting at 10:30 a.m. at Billy Max Rv inc. in Amarillo.

Those that took part in the Poker Run paid $20 for entry or donated a toy of equal value. that went towards the Toys for Tots drive.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, The Toy Run took place at Skooterz, and a parade was held at 1 p.m. that started at Christian Heritage Church in Amarillo, at 900 S. Nelson.

There was also bike games that started at 2 p.m. and a give away at 4:30 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: