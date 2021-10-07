Town near Borger shuts off water, issues boil water notice to prevent contamination

SANFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The town of Sanford has issued a boil water order for its residents as they shut off the water to fix a water line on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the water system to notify customers of the need to boil their water before consumption due to the risk of harmful bacteria and other microbes.

The water system said that water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use, with the water brought to a heavy boil for two minutes. When the boil water notice has been lifted, water system officials will notify the public that the water is safe for consumption.

For any question on the matter, you can contact city hall from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.