TORCH talks vaccine rollout and rural hospitals

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — As vaccine roll out continues here in the state of Texas, some rural hospitals are being left without.

Don McBeath, director of government relations at TORCH said in Texas we have a hub and spoke health care system and in the United States. As the rural hospitals primary role is to stabilize people and then if its serious, to transfer them to larger medical centers.

McBeath said the first roll out of vaccines was the Pfizer vaccine and the problem was it had to be kept at a temperature of 70 below zero and comes in a minimum order of 975 and most rural hospitals didn’t need that many or have the ability to hold product that cold.

McBeath said when the Moderna vaccine was released about half of the rural hospitals in Texas received doses.

“In a rural hospital, if half of those employees, the nurses and doctors are out because they are sick or they are quarantined because they were exposed to covid-19. There is no backup,” said McBeath.

McBeath hopes that the second round of Moderna vaccines that will ship out next week will go to more rural hospitals.

McBeath added that any additional doses not used by hospitals will be shared with neighboring hospitals and he said guidance came down from the state last week stating that if you have given shots to all that will take it in regards to hospital staff, move what remains down to first responders such as EMS and firefighters.

McBeath said that third round vaccines distribution list should be released in the next few days.