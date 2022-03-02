DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toppled Turtle Brewing Company aims to help out area non-profits by simply opening up their kitchen.

“God has blessed us with this building and this building happens to have a kitchen in it and so we kind of believe that our resources that he has blessed us with should be used to bless others,” said Ashleigh Wiswell, Toppled Turtle Brewing Company Co-Owner.

That blessing from Toppled Turtle in Dumas will be called “Mission Mondays.”

“We’re asking not-for profits to come and they can do a meal and use it as a fundraising event for their organization. They get to use the kitchen for free and charge what they want, serve the community a meal and hopefully that helps them raise some funds,” said Wiswell.

Wiswell said they are just returning the favor to the area non-profits that have done so much for the community.

“We want to give back any way that we can. Sometimes it’s hard to find a kitchen space, a place that you can serve a meal. But we’re a public space. We already have an audience with the brewery. People come in here all the time and they look for food,” said Wiswell.

A win-win for all those involved.

“It helps community right? When you share a meal as a community, that’s a big deal. It kind of helps fellowship and those type of things. It helps our not-for profits raise some more money to do the good they’re doing in our community. It helps the brewery because it gives us a food option as well to serve our customers. If we’re able to help a friend or a neighbor through a not for profit that that’s alright in my book,” said Wiswell.

In order to use the kitchen, Wiswell said the only thing that non-profits will need is a one-day food permit from the City of Dumas, which is free.

If you would like to learn more about “Mission Mondays” and how you can participate, you can contact Ashleigh Wiswell at (806)-282-1861.