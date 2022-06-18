AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Top Properties Group announced that they will host their first annual “Toss For A Cause” Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be held near the Olsen Village Shopping Center at 3705 Olsen Blvd.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Amarillo Angels; a local nonprofit that works with the foster care community.

Participants can sign up as a team, or come out to be a spectator. There will be food by Element Craft BBQ, music and entertainment by DJ Chancho, and drinks and Venue provided by MJ’s Saloon and Grill. There will also be tournament prizes, a contest, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

To register a team, visit the “Toss For a Cause” Facebook Event.