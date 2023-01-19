AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What’s there to do in Amarillo? Often times when asked this question the anticipated response is “there’s not much to do in that town.” However, Amarillo is full of surprises including exciting “Things to Do” in the area that make for a great family outing.
Sources like TripAdvisor find, rate, and feature the top things to do in the nation so tourists have the opportunity to make every moment count during their visit.
Here are the top 15 “Things to Do” in Amarillo, according to TripAdvisor:
- Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West — 19100 Farm to Market Rd. 1258;
- Cadillac Ranch — 13651 I-40 Frontage Rd.;
- Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum — 14501 I-27;
- Bill’s Backyard Classics — 5309 S Washington;
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens — 1400 Streit Dr.;
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum — 2601 E Interstate Dr.;
- Texas Air & Space Museum — 10001 American Dr.;
- Don Harrington Discovery Center — 1200 Streit Dr.;
- Amarillo Zoo — 700 Comanchero Trail in Thompson Park;
- Route 66 Historic District — 3511 6th Ave.;
- Harrington House — 1600 S Polk St.;
- Helium Monument — 1200 Streit Dr. outside Don Harrington Discovery Center;
- I am Rt 66 Visitor Center — 1900 SW 6th Ave.;
- Second Amendment Cowboy — 2601 Hope Rd.;
- Wonderland Amusement Park — 2601 Dumas Dr.
Don’t miss out on these fun sites and sounds to experience with family and friends when rolling through Amarillo and check out the continued list of “Things to Do” in Amarillo here.