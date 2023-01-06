AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere.

Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best food in Texas,” “Can I say delicious,” and “This place is a national treasure.”

Check out the full list below:

Six Car Pub & Brewery — 625 S. Polk St. The Big Texan — 7701 I-40 East Coyote Bluff Cafe — 2417 S. Grand St. Crush — 627 S. Polk St. El Manantial — 3823 E. Amarillo Blvd. Charlee’s Restaurant — 614 S. Polk St. Black Bear Diner — 7000 E. Interstate 40 Hwy. Yellow City Street Food — 2916 Wolflin Ave. Tyler’s Barbeque — 3301 Olsen Blvd. Fun Noodle Bar — 2219 S. Georgia St.

