AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere.
Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best food in Texas,” “Can I say delicious,” and “This place is a national treasure.”
Check out the full list below:
- Six Car Pub & Brewery — 625 S. Polk St.
- The Big Texan — 7701 I-40 East
- Coyote Bluff Cafe — 2417 S. Grand St.
- Crush — 627 S. Polk St.
- El Manantial — 3823 E. Amarillo Blvd.
- Charlee’s Restaurant — 614 S. Polk St.
- Black Bear Diner — 7000 E. Interstate 40 Hwy.
- Yellow City Street Food — 2916 Wolflin Ave.
- Tyler’s Barbeque — 3301 Olsen Blvd.
- Fun Noodle Bar — 2219 S. Georgia St.
